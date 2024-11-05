2024 Election: Live county-by-county results
TAMPA - The polls have closed and the results will begin coming in.
Headed into Tuesday, more than 8 million voters had already cast ballots statewide.
That included a record 5.35 million early votes in-person, along with 2.92 million vote-by-mail ballots returned.
Presidential Results
Florida Amendments
Election Results
- U.S. House
- State House
- Citrus County
- DeSoto County
- Hardee County
- Hernando County
- Highlands County
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Polk County
- Sarasota County
- Sumter Counter
