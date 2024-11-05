Expand / Collapse search

2024 Election: Live county-by-county results

By FOX 13 News
Updated  November 5, 2024 7:18pm EST
2024 Election
FOX 13 News

TAMPA - The polls have closed and the results will begin coming in. 

Headed into Tuesday, more than 8 million voters had already cast ballots statewide. 

That included a record 5.35 million early votes in-person, along with 2.92 million vote-by-mail ballots returned.

Presidential Results

Florida Amendments

Election Results

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: