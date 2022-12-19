Here's how to help choose the names of the Pinellas sheriff's 2 new bloodhound puppy K9s

article

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to choose the names of the newest members of their K9 unit: two adorable bloodhound puppies.

The sheriff's office posted pictures of the two puppies on their Facebook page, saying each of the dogs' handlers gave them two names from which to choose.

The first pup's name choices are either "Tillman" or "Holmes," and the second puppy will either be named "Duke" or "Maverick."

Facebook users are asked to use corresponding reaction emojis to vote for whichever name they like more on each dog's photo. For example, a "like" is a vote for Duke while a "love" is a vote for Maverick.

So far, "Holmes" and "Maverick" are in the lead — but that can change, since voting will go until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH: Adorable video shows police dog attempting to shovel snow in Vermont

Visit the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page to cast your vote and use the reaction emojis on each photo.

To vote for Tillman or Holmes, click here.

To vote for Duke or Maverick, click here.