Here's a look at where Florida stands as hurricane season nears its end

As the 2024 hurricane season wraps up, Tampa Bay area residents are finally getting some relief after a year of back-to-back storms. This season, which saw 18 named storms, caused significant damage to the region, with Hurricanes Helene and Milton impacting the area most severely.

"These were major events for us," said Mark Wool, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It was a busy season, particularly for the Gulf Coast. There were five hurricane landfalls this year, three of them in Florida."

The storms led to more than 314,000 insurance claims and an estimated $5.3 billion in losses in the state, with 63 deaths in Florida.

But there’s good news: FEMA has extended the deadline for disaster assistance to Jan. 7, 2025, allowing more time for those affected by the storms to apply for help.

"It gives more time for survivors to apply for assistance, almost three more weeks," said Karixia Ortiz Serrano with FEMA.

Hurricane debris built up in Pinellas County.

While cleanup efforts continue, local cities have a 90-day deadline to remove debris to qualify for FEMA reimbursement, so residents can expect to see ongoing efforts in the coming weeks.

Though recovery, especially in Bay Area beach towns, will take time, it’s a relief to know there will be no more hurricane models for a while.

