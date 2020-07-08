Here's what the Disney theme parks will look like when they reopen this weekend

article

After being closed for months to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Walt Disney World is preparing to reopen its theme parks this weekend.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen to the public on Saturday, July 11. Hollywood Studios and Epcot will then reopen on Wednesday, July 15.

However, with the reopening of these parks, things will be different. Several new health and safety measures have been put in place to protect park guests and cast members.

Below is what you can expect to see when you visit the parks.

ENTERING AND THROUGHOUT THE PARK

Guests must already have a ticket and reservation to enter the park. Capacity will be limited and park hopping will not be allowed. Guests must wear masks during their visit and their temperature will be checked upon entry. Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party. While traveling through the park, opportunities to wash your hands or hand sanitize will be available. Employees will be cleaning high-traffic areas frequently as well.

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

ATTRACTIONS

Social distancing will be enforced on all attractions. Signage and physical barriers will assist in this, including throughout the queues. There will be opportunities to hand sanitize while waiting as well. Water effects will be limited or eliminated on rides. There will be no parades, fireworks, or interactive play areas as well.

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

CHARACTER EXPERIENCES

Some character and entertainment experiences will be available for park guests to enjoy. For example, in Magic Kingdom, Disney favorites like Mickey Mouse and the Princesses will travel along the parade route, greeting guests. Other character opportunities will be seen in the other parks, like the Stormtroopers in Hollywood Studios and Elsa at Epcot.

Photo from Walt Disney World (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World (Olga Thompson, photographer)

DINING AND SHOPPING

Social distancing will also be enforced at all dining and shopping locations, with signage and physical barriers assisting guests. Guests can pay their food and items using contactless payment methods, like the My Disney Experience App. Menus will be available on the app as well and will be on display, minimizing contact. Seating and dining areas will be cleaned between use, as well as frequently clean high-traffic common areas.

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World

Photo from Walt Disney World (Kent Phillips, photographer)

