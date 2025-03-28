Here's where Bay Area students can learn about rock music this summer

The Brief Universal Rock School offers a summer camp in Pinellas County. For eight weeks, young musicians are introduced to new instruments and new friends. Sessions start at $260 per week, per camper.



In Seminole, a special team of counselors is teaching Bay Area students about rock music.

"It's very gratifying for us," said Madison Ward, the camp's co-director who helps those students make their rock bands.

"We introduce them to music. Introduce them to instruments, genres," explained Ward. "Throughout the week, we learn those instruments and at the very end of camp, we have the opportunity to perform in front of family and friends."

Her Majesty and Flashback are two of the Universal Rock School student bands.

Members of Her Majesty are in 8th and 10th grades, while Flashback's band members are just 8 and 11 years old.

"The summer camps are a lot of fun," said Her Majesty guitarist Veronica White. "It’s just a lot of fun to be able to play in a band with your friends too."

No prior experience is required at Universal Rock School; all skill levels are welcome.

"Through our camp, they’re able to try each instrument to see which one they’re most comfortable behind, whether it be a microphone or a drum set," said Ward.

It's something the counselors are pretty passionate about too.

"When they come to camp it’s just really amazing to watch them fall in love with the instrument that they chose or were assigned, and grow to love performing," said counselor Luciana Promisco.

Once the students get familiar with the instruments, the campers are grouped together by age and personality. Co-director Ward says they often pair up the quieter campers with the more outgoing ones.

"A huge thing about rock band is communication and you want to see each student really dive into communication and make that connection level happen so that you can get a firm and solid band," Ward said. "It's a beautiful thing to allow them to communicate through music, which is something that I think everybody loves."

Universal Rock School offers their summer camp through Country Day World School in Largo beginning in early June, with weekly camp options for students in 1st grade through 9th grade.

Sessions start at $260 per week, per camper.

For more information and to register, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mariah Harrison.

