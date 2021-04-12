Hernando accident victim identified as 17-year-old CHS student

article

Friends, family members, and classmates are mourning a Hernando County teenager who died in a tragic accident just weeks before graduating.

Valentina Tomashosky, 17, was electrocuted when she stepped on a live power line that had set her car ablaze.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 17-year-old was driving northbound on Evenglow Avenue near Hyacinth Lane when her car ran into a power line that had been knocked down by a tree that fell during Sunday’s severe storms.

Tomashosky stopped the car and it caught fire along the driver’s side, according to FHP.

Troopers say she got out of the vehicle on the passenger side and stepped on the downed power line, which was active; she died at the scene.

Tomashosky was a senior at Central High School. "Val," as she was known, was a cadet lieutenant in the Navy JROTC and had spent four years in the program.

A school spokesperson described her as an "outstanding student" set to graduate this spring, with plans to attend Pasco-Hernando State College in the fall.

Memorial service plans have not yet been finalized, but the family has set up a scholarship in her name.

