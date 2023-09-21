2 Hernando County men face aggravated manslaughter, drug charges in death of 17-year-old

article

Two men were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child in Hernando County after a teenage girl ingested cocaine and later died, according to authorities.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 3:39 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a teenage girl who had been found in a bathroom unresponsive and not breathing.

Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and took the teen to a local hospital where she later died. Detectives interviewed two men who were at the home on Bancroft Avenue in Spring Hill where the incident happened.

Investigation revealed that Joshua Ware, 18, arrived at the home around midnight with the victim already unconscious. Ware and James Briski, 24, then carried the victim from Ware's vehicle into the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Ware told authorities the girl appeared to be overheating due to recently ingesting cocaine. The men then put the victim in a bathtub which they filled with water, ice, and packages of frozen food to try to cool her down.

According to Briski, the victim's condition worsened as time passed. At around 3:30 a.m., the victim stopped breathing, Briski told authorities.

After two minutes of the girl not breathing, the men called 911, according to HCSO, and Ware disposed of the cocaine. Briski told authorities Ware had Xanax and cocaine in his vehicle.

Both men were charged in the teenager's death. Ware was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child, two counts of Possession of a Control Substance, and Trafficking in Fentanyl. He is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center where his bod is set at $170,000.

Briski was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and Possession of Cocaine. He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond is set at $30,000.