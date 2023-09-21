Tampa woman arrested after stealing $6k necklace at Lake Wales jewelry store: Police

article

A woman walked into a Lake Wales Kay Jewelers, asked to see a 10k gold necklace and stole it, according to officials.

On Wednesday around 3:19 p.m., Lake Wales Police Department officers say they responded to the jewelry store at 483 Eagle Ridge Dr. after receiving a report that a robbery had just occurred.

Employees told police that a woman entered the store asking to see a 10k gold 24" necklace valued at $6,000. When an employee handed her the necklace to try it on, the woman immediately fled, according to authorities.

Some officers were in the store while others were circling the area looking for the suspect, who was later identified as 37-year-old Shaneka S. Webb. Police say they provided a description of Webb and her vehicle over the radio.

Officials say that Webb was found in the parking lot of the Gate gas station located at 2950 Ridge Way, just north of the Eagle Ridge Mall.

When officers tried to stop Webb in the parking lot she jumped in her car and took off, according to authorities. Police say she fled the parking lot and went across HWY 27 into the area of Sunshine Flea Market located at 24200 HWY 27.

Officials say that officers blocked her in and took her into custody without further incident. However, police say Webb no longer had the stolen necklace when detectives arrested her.

She was positively identified by witnesses and booked into the Polk County Jail, according to authorities. Webb was charged with grand theft, fleeing to elude, and driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual traffic offender).

Police say that Webb has an extensive criminal history which includes previous grand thefts, violent crimes, drug charges, and fraud.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or a similar crime is asked to contact Lake Wales Police Department Detective David Arana at (863) 678-4223 extension 2007. If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD through Heartland Crime Stoppers, you can call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or dial **TIPS from your cell phone. To visit the website, click here and click on "Submit a Tip".