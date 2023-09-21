‘Take Care of Maya’: Family’s $200 million lawsuit against All Children’s Hospital goes to court

Press play above to watch the ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial live.

Opening statements begin Thursday in a case made widely known by the Netflix documentary ‘Take Care of Maya’.

The Kowalski family claims the actions of doctors, the Department of Children and Families and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital pushed the mother of a then 9-year-old girl to take her life and filed a $200 million lawsuit against the medical center.

The family already settled with the DCF Suncoast Center and child abuse pediatrician Dr. Sally Smith who once worked for the center, but is no longer employed by the organization.

Earlier this week, the Kowalskis dropped a case against DCF social worker Catherine Bedy, who was a focus of the documentary.

The family’s attorney reportedly described the decision as a ‘walkaway agreement’, which means the family chose to drop the suit against Bedy while continuing to sue the hospital.

Why was Maya taken to the hospital?

According to the Kowalski family, Maya’s father rushed her to the emergency room at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital because she was having an intense flare up of pain.

The family says she suffers from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), which is a rare and debilitating chronic condition.

Why was Maya taking Ketamine?

The Kowalskis say Maya had been receiving Ketamine infusion therapy for more than a year as part of her treatment for CRPS.

Ketamine is an anesthetic that reduces sensation and can have hallucinogenic effects. It is sometimes abused recreationally and in high doses, ketamine can cause coma or death.

While at the hospital, Maya’s mother Beata Kowalski, insisted the hospital give her daughter Ketamine. Her persistence alarmed hospital staff and they called in a report to the Child Abuse Hotline.

They suspected Beata Kowalski, who was a registered nurse, was making her daughter sick.

Why wasn't Maya allowed to see her family?

A judge ordered Maya to be sheltered at the hospital while the child abuse allegations were being investigated. The child wasn’t allowed to be discharged to her family or another treatment facility and could not see her mother.

According to both the Netflix documentary and the lawsuit, Maya’s CRPS physician confirmed her condition and course of treatment to Johns Hopkins staff, but they continued to press forward with a child abuse case against Beata Kowalski.

After 87 days of no physical contact with her daughter, Beata Kowalski took her own life.

The hospital's defense is expected to center on how hospital employees are mandatory reporters meaning they're required by state law to call the abuse hotline if they have "reasonable cause" to suspect child abuse. The hospital twice reported Maya's mother to the hotline, but allegations of medical child abuse were never proven.

"Our first responsibility is always to the child brought to us for care," a spokesperson for Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital wrote in a statement emailed to FOX 13 last week. "It is DCF and a judge – not Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital – that investigates the situation and makes the ultimate decision about what course of action is in the best interest of the child."

The Kowalski family is suing for $55 million dollars in compensatory damages and $165 million dollars in punitive damages.