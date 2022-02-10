Hernando County deputies investigate deadly shooting in east Brooksville

article

One person is in custody following a late-night shooting in Hernando County.

Deputies said they received a report about a possible shooting outside a home on Robb Road in Brooksville. When they arrived, they found a man with a gun, standing in the yard, over an adult who had been shot.

The man with the weapon was taken into custody, officials said. The person who was shot – who was not publicly identified by authorities due to Marsy's Law – later died at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.