Barricaded situation at Spring Hill home ends 'peacefully,' deputies say

Hernando County deputies said a person was barricaded inside a Spring Hill home, but the situation is over.

The scene was unfolding along Silas Court. Deputies said they arrived around 8 a.m. Wednesday. By 12:45 p.m., officials said the situation has been resolved, "peacefully."

Authorities have not said what may have led up to the barricaded situation.

"Dialogue was established with the individual soon after deputies arrived on scene," according to a news release from the sheriff's office. "Sporadic communication has taken place since that time."

No other information has been provided, including the identity of the barricaded person.