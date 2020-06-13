Hernando County deputies searching for missing man with dementia

article

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ronald Boltz, 93, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. when he left his Rialto Avenue home in the Brookridge neighborhood of Brooksville. His destination is unknown.

Boltz suffers from numerous medical conditions to include the onset of dementia.

Blotz is 5’8”, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes.

Boltz was driving a 2017 Silver Buick Regal, 4-door, bearing FL tag/JVHY57.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

