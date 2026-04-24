USF campus shaken after doctoral student found dead, another remains missing: 'This was somebody's life'

The Brief USF doctoral student Zamil Limon, 27, has been found dead while Nahida Bristy, 27, remains missing. USF President Moez Limayem sent an email addressed to students and staff on Friday, sharing updates on this investigation. Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, a former USF student and Limon’s former roommate, was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning.



A major update in the case of two missing University of South Florida students is sending shock waves across campus.

The backstory:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office found the body of doctoral student Zamil Limon, 27, on Friday. Investigators are still searching for Nahida Bristy, 27, who remains missing.

(Left to right) Zamil Limon, Nahida Bristy Expand

In an email obtained by FOX 13, USF President Moez Limayem confirmed Limon’s death after an update from HCSO. Limayem also said Bristy remains missing as the investigation continues.

The message also addressed the HCSO investigation and noted the suspect, Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, is in custody. He was a former USF student and Limon’s former roommate.

USF junior Eli Powell says the email disrupted his daily routine.

What they're saying:

"I’m trying to study for my upcoming finals and it’s really putting me off track," Powell said. "I can’t get into my studies because this situation has offset all of us."

Throughout USF’s campus, hearts are heavy as a sense of loss lingers. Students are preparing for final exams and graduation while processing the news.

USF student Luana Kotscho was among those marking a milestone overshadowed by tragedy.

"Was not expecting to be this close to graduating from a university I love so dearly, and I feel so safe in," Kotscho said. Then something like this happens."

North of campus, Limon lived at the Avalon Heights apartments.

Neighbor Megan McDonald said the situation quickly became serious.

"At first it almost seemed like they ran away together and then you realized like the gravity of the situation," McDonald said.

McDonald said the loss is hard to process.

"This was somebody’s life. I’m just at a loss for words," McDonald said.

International student community deeply affected

Both graduate students are from Bangladesh, part of USF’s large international community.

For Kotscho, who is from Brazil, this impact hits home.

"My heart goes out to their families. I hope that they get some closure and some justice," Kotscho said. "I hope this never happens again."

What you can do:

USF says counseling services are available on campus during this difficult time. Students can access 24/7 support through TimelyCare or seek in-person help. Faculty and staff can also use the Employee Assistance Program.