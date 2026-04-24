BTS mania hits Tampa: Fans compare global superstars to The Beatles as tour begins

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The Brief BTS fans are already lining up in Tampa ahead of the group’s first full U.S. concert return in years. The ARIRANG World Tour hits the U.S. in Tampa, with more than 60,000 fans expected each sold-out night. Fans say BTS is mixing a new sound with older favorites, adding even more excitement before the first show.



BTS fever is already hitting Tampa well before the iconic boy band takes the stage Saturday night.

What we know:

Hours before merchandise stands opened Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, fans lined up outside Raymond James Stadium, eager to grab exclusive tour gear and soak in the atmosphere as the global superstars prepare to launch their first full-group U.S. concert return in years.

For some fans, the moment feels comparable to one of the biggest phenomena in music history.

"I mean, obviously (people) mention the Beatles," said Noemi, a fan from Tampa who spoke with FOX 13 from the merch line. "I’m guessing they obviously have the same hype as the Beatles."

The comparison underscores the scale of BTS’ return. The group’s ARIRANG World Tour is expected to draw more than 60,000 fans per night in Tampa, marking the first-ever K-pop headline show at Raymond James Stadium and the opening North American stop of the tour. All three shows sold out within hours, as did every other North American stop on the tour.

Fans say Tampa being chosen as the first U.S. city makes the moment even more special.

"It’s just amazing because we’re first," said Seline, another fan waiting in line. "I did not expect that to happen. I was like, there’s no way they’re coming, but three days for us, it’s a dream."

Fans Say This Moment Feels Bigger

As excitement builds, fans are also diving into BTS’ evolving sound following their hiatus, and many say the group is blending nostalgia with something new on their fifth album, ARIRANG.

"It’s definitely a new sound," Noemi said. "But I feel like they’ve been going back to their old albums, their old sound they had before. (The new album is) way different, but it’s still really good."

Favorites still span across eras, highlighting the group’s deep catalog.

"‘Pied Piper’ is up there," Noemi added. "I really enjoy ‘Dimple.’ ‘Dimple’ is a really good song too."

Others pointed to darker, moodier tracks that helped pull them into the fandom.

"I like ‘Silver Spoon’ and ‘House of Cards,’" said a fan named Lili.

That mix of old and new is helping bring in fresh listeners, even those who weren’t initially sold on K-pop.

"I wasn’t into it," Lili admitted. "But once I started actually listening to it, I got hooked on it."

What Fans Want Before The First Show

The excitement has already translated into long lines and surging demand for merchandise, with some items disappearing almost as soon as they appear.

"Definitely the red jersey for the city, Tampa City," Seline said. "Oh my God. I like that one out of all of them. It’s the best one."

Other fans are chasing items that have already been selling out fast.

"I really want the gray Zippo hoodie that they have," Noemi said. "It’s been selling out like crazy, like super early."

Beyond the merch, fans say the experience is about connection as much as the concert itself.

"We give out freebies to any person that walks by," said a fan named Giancarlo. "Everybody said good morning to each other. It just feels so honored to be the first stop and just have all these people out here this morning. It just feels amazing."

What's next:

As Tampa prepares for a purple-filled weekend around BTS’ stadium run, fans say the energy already feels massive — and historic.

And if the early turnout is any indication, Beatlemania may have found its modern-day match.