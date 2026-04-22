Gov. DeSantis signs new Florida law paving way for air taxis and advanced air mobility

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law effective July 1 that will help lay the groundwork for advanced air mobility. Places like Albert Whitted Airport, Sebring Regional Airport and Tampa International Airport are all exploring air taxis for people and cargo. The new law will allow for public-private partnerships to fund advanced air mobility for airports to make changes.



The next step in air travel is ready for liftoff as a new law was signed to lay groundwork for advanced air mobility in airports across Florida.

The backstory:

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1093 into law to lay the groundwork for advanced air mobility in Florida, allowing for public-private partnerships to pay for vertiports, or hubs, and electric charging stations.

The changes would accommodate electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, or eVTOLs, which are aircraft that could be used as air taxis, air ambulances and for cargo delivery.

Ed Montanari, the former chairman of St. Petersburg’s Advanced Air Mobility Task Force, looked into how to bring eVTOLs to the Albert Whitted Airport.

What they're saying:

"Every city is unique and everybody, their airports are a little bit different, and they have to kind of tailor this new technology to their community and their local airport," Montanari said. "It's going to give us a funding source to do the improvements that are necessary to the airport."

Sebring Regional Airport shared renderings with FOX 13 of their FAA-approved layout plan.

Courtesy: Sebring Regional Airport

"It's really an interesting feeling to kind of be on the cusp of a new era of aviation," Andrew Bennett, the deputy director of the Sebring Airport Authority, said. "We're all intrigued. We're all anxiously waiting the next chapter, what happens next and ensuring that the efforts that we've made so far position us well to harness those opportunities when they arise."

Bennett said air taxis could cut down drive time for day trips or even commutes to a major airport.

What's next:

FDOT is a part of the FAA’s "Pilot Program for Advanced Air Mobility" to test out this new type of transportation for people and cargo.

Courtesy: FDOT

The law to open state and federal money with private contributions won’t go into effect until July 1.