Hernando County deputies seek answers in 2017 disappearance, death of pregnant woman

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The Brief Detectives are searching for new clues in the disappearance and death of Stevencia Barlatier, a pregnant woman last seen in 2017. Barlatier vanished after visiting an Orlando Publix, and her body was discovered months later in rural Hernando County. Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that help investigators solve the case.



The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for new information regarding the 2017 disappearance and death of Stevencia Barlatier, a pregnant Orlando-area resident whose body was later found in rural Hernando County.

Hernando County homicide case

What we know:

Stevencia Barlatier was born on Nov. 29, 1995, and lived in the Orlando area when she vanished. Relatives in Collier County reported her missing after she was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2017, at the Publix located at 1500 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. Barlatier, who was Haitian, was pregnant with her partner's child at the time of her disappearance.

She was wearing a blue or green top, black leggings, a black hooded jacket and carrying a pink patterned backpack while holding a blue garment. Months later, searchers recovered her body on the east side of rural Hernando County.

Unsolved Florida woman's death

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released her exact cause of death or identified any suspect in her disappearance. It remains unknown where Barlatier traveled immediately after leaving the supermarket.

What you can do:

Deputies are asking for anyone who saw Barlatier or had contact with her on or after Nov. 25, 2017, to come forward. Even details that seem minor could help detectives solve the case.

Tipsters can contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office directly or call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477). Cellphone users can dial TIPS, or tips can be submitted online at hernandocountycrimestoppers.com to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward up to $5,000.