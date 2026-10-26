World Series Game 3: Rays host Brewers at Tropicana Field

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The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays return home to St. Petersburg trailing the Milwaukee Brewers 0-2 in the World Series. Milwaukee rallied from an early four-run deficit Saturday to take a commanding two-game lead. Both franchises enter Game 3 on Monday night seeking their first World Series title in club history.



The Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers are once again battling out in the World Series — this time at Tropicana Field.

Game 3 of the World Series will get started at 8 p.m. Monday with it airing nationally on FOX. The Rays trail Milwaukee 2-0 in the series after losing Game 2 on Saturday.

But, the series isn't over yet as the Rays work to turn this series around in front of its home crowd.

World Series recap

The backstory:

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Saturday during Game 2 in Milwaukee. However, it took a turn when Milwaukee came back for a 5-4 victory.

The Rays had a chance to tie the game in the ninth inning, putting the tying run at first base, but the team wasn't able to bring him home.

Game 3 stakes for the Rays

Big picture view:

Now, the Rays face a pivotal Game 3. A win would give the Rays a chance to build momentum on their home field. Another loss would put Milwaukee one victory away from its first World Series championship.

As the series shifts to St. Pete, Tampa Bay has shown they can put runs on the board against Milwaukee, but the Brewers have also shown they can fight their way back.

This all happens as the Rays make their third World Series appearance — following World Series losses in 2008 and 2020. The franchise is still seeking its first championship. But, Milwaukee is too.

This matchup between the Rays and the Brewers marks an opportunity for either team to make franchise history.

Ceremonial first pitch

Dig deeper:

Former Rays manager Joe Maddon will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series on Monday.

Maddon managed Tampa Bay from 2006 to 2014, leading the team to its first American League East title and first World Series appearance in 2008. During his tenure, he won 754 games and guided the Rays to four playoff berths.

What fans should know before Game 3

Why you should care:

The Rays are encouraging fans to arrive early as large crowds are expected for the World Series.

Here's what to know before heading to the ballpark Monday:

First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET

Gates open: 5 p.m. Fans can enter up to three hours before first pitch.

Parking: Lots open at 3 p.m. Parking is prepaid only for postseason games.

National anthem: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will perform the national anthem, with American Sign Language interpretation by Tess Crowder.

Giveaways: Fans can receive Rays rally towels and World Series scarves, presented by Capital One.

Tropicana Field clear-bag policy

What you can do:

The Rays' clear-bag policy remains in effect for the 2026 postseason.

Fans may bring one completely transparent plastic, vinyl or PVC bag measuring less than 12 by 6 by 12 inches, or one small, single-compartment non-clear bag no larger than 5 by 7 inches. Hard-sided bags, boxes and cases are prohibited.

Exceptions are available for bags carrying necessary medical equipment and diaper or infant bags when accompanied by a baby or toddler, subject to size limits.

Tickets for postseason games at Tropicana Field are extremely limited. Fans can visit here for ticket information.

World Series schedule

What's next:

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field. Game 4 will follow Tuesday night, also at 8 p.m. If necessary, Game 5 will be played Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

See the full lineup below:

Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays

Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays

Game 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays *If needed

Game 6 - Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed

Game 7 - Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed