Hernando County falls victim to hacking attack, some services offline

Hernando County said it has fallen victim to a hacking attack that has a number of its county services offline.

"Hernando County government recently experienced an interruption of countywide IT network," County Clerk Doug Chorvat said in a statement.

On the still-functioning parts of its website, the county has listed all the services that are and are not operational. For instance, all libraries are open, but planning and zoning are doing business by paper, code enforcement is accepting complaints by phone but the property appraiser's site and office are closed.

The County Clerk's Brooksville office is open, but its Spring Hill office directs taxpayers to call their needed department.

"With proper time and resources, most of these bad actors can get into any network," said Austin Berglas, a former FBI cyber detective and the global head of professional services at BlueVoyant.

As far as who is behind the attack, Hernando County has opened an investigation. They can't say yet when everything will be back up and running.

Sources said the FBI is involved and that the possibility this was an attack from overseas is being weighed. It's also unclear whether those responsible want money to allow the websites to function again, or if they have accessed taxpayers' private information.

"Most likely it was some hacking group, some ransomware group that is financially motivated," said Chorvat.

Berglas said the threats to websites run by governments at every level will be persistent, and that it takes manpower and resources to defend them. Hernando County's clerk had a few words of reassurance in the video he released.

"Essential functions of public safety have and continue to remain operational," said Chorvat.

Hernando County's website ordinarily gets 2.5 million visitors per year. Apparently, one of them was ill intentioned.

