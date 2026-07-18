SharkCon invades Tampa, turning fear into fascination

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The Brief The 12th annual SharkCon in Tampa aims to shift public perception of sharks from fearsome monsters to vital, fascinating marine animals. The event features celebrity speakers from the shark field, interactive treasure maps, kids' activities, and unique ocean-themed vendors. Beyond the entertainment, ocean conservationists emphasize the critical role sharks play as the "garbage men of the sea," maintaining the health of our global marine ecosystems.



Sharks are taking over Tampa this weekend as the 12th annual SharkCon makes a splash.

Diving into SharkCon

What they're saying:

The massive convention brings together world-renowned shark experts, passionate conservationists, professional photographers, and television personalities under one roof.

While sharks often suffer from a reputation as fearsome cinematic monsters, SharkCon organizers are on a mission to trade that fear for genuine fascination.

"It's a little bit of a monster under the bed," said Spencer Steward, Executive Director of SharkCon. "But really, they're fascinating animals, and they're super important to our planet."

Something for every shark fan

Dig deeper:

Whether you are a lifelong marine biology enthusiast or just looking for a unique weekend family outing, SharkCon is designed with ultimate accessibility in mind.

Visitors can kick off their day with an interactive treasure map that guides families through various educational exhibits, activities, and local conservation booths. The convention floor also boasts an array of specialty vendors, including popular ocean-themed creators.

The heart of this weekend lies in actionable marine science. For participating scientists, the convention is a rare opportunity to bridge the gap between complex research and everyday public awareness.

Dr. Chris Malinowski, co-founder of Shark Docs, emphasizes that protecting top predators like sharks goes hand-in-hand with safeguarding local habitats from pollution.

"A lot of the work that we do is really trying to find solutions, doing the research that informs management, informs our everyday decision-making," Dr. Malinowski explains. "We sort of create ambassadors in our Shark Docs organization to go out and do better."

The "Garbage Men of the Sea"

Ultimately, organizers hope the fun atmosphere drives home a sobering reality: humanity relies heavily on the health of our oceans, and oceans rely heavily on sharks.

Steward describes sharks as the vital "garbage men of the ocean," keeping marine populations strong by weeding out the sick and dying. Without them, the marine ecosystem faces total collapse.

"I really want them to learn the importance of the ocean, especially here in Florida," says Steward. "Coming here, learning about how important all that is and how everything works together, and then leaving and having fun," Steward concluded.

For more information on SharkCon and ticket availability, click here.