Hernando County residents fear new development could tank property value and harm wildlife

Neighbors near the Weeki Wachee Preserve entrance off Osowaw Blvd fear a new commercial development across the street could put its tranquility and wildlife in jeopardy.

Tuesday morning, Hernando County Commissioners will vote on whether to approve a new 30,000 sq ft autobody and collision center with outdoor storage on a 14-acre parcel near the preserve.

In early October, FOX 13 covered Raysor Ventures, LLC.'s proposal that would require a portion of the property to be rezoned from Residential-Agricultural to C4 Heavy Highway Commercial Use and amend the 2040 Hernando Comprehensive Plan.

The property sits next to the Spring Hill Seventh-Day Adventist Church, the West Hernando Christian School, and the Forest Glenn community. Residents fear if the project is approved it could tank their property values, increase traffic congestion, and harm wildlife.

"Most of these types of places are on 6-lane highways. We're just a little two-lane road where the speed limit is 50 miles an hour. Any extra traffic congestion could be a problem," said Ken Catando.

Carolyn Turner moved to Forest Glenn six years ago.

"They say it's going to be enclosed, but they're going to have to have vents or something and the smell is going to come here," she said. "We have people with COPD, and we have people over there on oxygen, and the fumes could devastate them."

Raysor Ventures said only five acres of the property will be rezoned for the project. The other nine acres will remain Designated Wetlands Conservation Lands zoning.

FOX 13 reached out to the developer for a comment but did not hear back.

The Hernando County Commission meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Hernando County Government Center.