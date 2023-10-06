New development could jeopardize wildlife and tranquility in Hernando County, residents say

A new commercial development could be constructed near the main entrance of the Weeki Wachee Preserve.

Nearby Spring Hill and Hernando Beach residents are concerned about the traffic and environmental impact a new 30,000 sq ft autobody and collision center could have on the quiet corner of Hernando County.

"Untouched, that’s why we like living here because it doesn’t have all the big developments and whatever," said Keri Gordon.

Raysor Ventures, LLC is asking Hernando County Commissioners to rezone a portion of the 14-acre lot, near Buccaneer Blvd and Osowaw Blvd from agricultural use to C4 (Heavy Highway Commercial).

Residents are concerned that rezoning the area could impact the environmental.

The Tampa-based developer must also get approval from commissioners to amend the 2040 Hernando Comprehensive Plan.

Raysor Ventures, LLC will only use about five of the 14-acre property to build the facility and outdoor storage area. The other nine acres of wetlands will remain designated for conservation.

However, residents like Forrest Bennett fear the chemical runoff from the facility could pose a danger to the wetlands.

"Solvents and paints and all the chemicals that they use out of convenience will be dumped into the wetlands behind the property," he said. "It’s like the Chinese torture, death by 1,000 cuts. This is a significant cut."

FOX 13 reached out to Raysor Ventures, LLC for a comment but did not hear back.

Hernando County Commissioners will discuss this topic further in a Nov. 14 meeting at 9 a.m.