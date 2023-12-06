Hernando County fugitive located, charged with attempted murder in Miami: Sheriff's Office

article

A man wanted in Hernando County was arrested and charged with attempted murder after being tracked down in Miami in November, according to authorities.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Harry Sukhraj, 59, was placed in custody in Miami on November 21 and later transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on attempted murder charges.

READ: Pasco County Schools adds mini-breaks to the school year to curb student absenteeism

On July 3, 2021, HCSO deputies responded to a home on Luxembourg Court in Spring Hill to find a woman inside bleeding profusely. Investigation revealed that Sukhraj had committed the injuries.

When all efforts to locate Sukhraj had been unsuccessful, detectives suspected he left the country to flee to Guyana in South America. One HCSO detective made contact with a representative at the U.S. Department of State in hopes of locating the fugitive there.

On November 1, Sukhraj reported to the American Embassy in Guyana in an attempt to get a passport to travel to the United States. Detectives seized his original passport and other documents early in the investigation.

The detective then received word that Sukhraj purchased an airline ticket and planned to fly to New York but changed his plans at the last minute to travel to Miami.

When he landed in Miami, he was met by U.S. Customs agents at the terminal and charged. He is being held on a no-bond status.