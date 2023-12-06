Pasco County Schools adds mini-breaks to the school year to curb student absenteeism

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Pasco County School board members approved the addition of three four-day weekends, or 'mini-breaks' to the 2024-25 student calendar.

The breaks will be in October, February, and April. The move comes as part of an ongoing effort to improve attendance district-wide, with officials planning to encourage family trips and vacations when classes are not scheduled instead of missing instructional time.

"We are hoping that by placing those four-day weekends strategically, we can encourage our students and families to take their trips or vacations on those long weekends instead of taking off instructional days," explained Assistant Superintendent Kevin Shibley, who oversees the calendar. "And so, we're going to try and market that to our families this year. And here are some mini-breaks throughout the year, so that if you want to take some time off, let's do it then and not miss school during scheduled school."

Reports show absence rates across the district are currently at five percent on average, with the district also reporting a rise in students missing at least ten percent of school days- a rate considered to be chronic absenteeism.

Pasco County Schools observed Absentee Awareness Month in September by launching a new campaign outlining the reasons families should prioritize attendance. The district said students with consistent attendance achieve greater academic heights due to increased instructional time, pointing out that missing only two days a month equals ten percent of the school year.

A news release accompanying the campaign stated that high absentee rates can lead a student down the path of dropping out, at that "alarmingly, a 10% or higher absentee rate can steer a child towards future crime and unemployment."

Board members on Tuesday said the mini-breaks would offer families more planning options in addition to fall, winter, and spring breaks.

Additionally, the district is doing away with four half-days in the first semester and replacing them with a training day for teachers. The board is leaving open the option to schedule as many hurricane makeup days as needed throughout the year. Shibley said the newly approved proposal sets up the time for teaching and breaks so that schools can maximize the time before the state testing window opens in May.

"It is different, but we're going to try something new, right?" board chairman Megan Harding said.

Even with the four-day weekends, next year's calendar will provide more instructional minutes than the current year.