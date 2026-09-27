Hernando County shooting: Suspect shot after firing at deputies in Brooksville

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The Brief Two relatives locked themselves in a bathroom on Audubon Drive in Brooksville while calling dispatchers, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Al Neinhuis stated deputies arrived at the home to find a man on the front porch who fired shots at three officers around 2:37 p.m. He said the deputies returned fire, striking the suspect. No law enforcement was injured.



Deputies shot a man who opened fire on them as they responded to reports of two people locking themselves inside a bathroom on Sunday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooksville police emergency call

The backstory:

The sheriff's office said two related adults locked themselves inside a bathroom on Audubon Drive in Brooksville after a family member began causing problems in the house at 2:37 p.m.

According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Neinhuis, while the victims were speaking with emergency dispatchers, they could hear gunshots being fired inside the home.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they discovered a man standing on the front porch of the home.

The sheriff said the man shot toward officers, prompting three deputies to return fire and hit the suspect.

Brooksville shooting suspect condition

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the condition of the suspect.

It remains unclear what specific dispute led to the domestic incident inside the home before the victims called 911.

Domestic violence scene secured

What's next:

The sheriff's office confirmed the scene is secured and there is no longer a threat to the community.

Officials stated that information is subject to change as the ongoing investigation develops and more details are obtained.