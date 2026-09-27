Zephyrhills boater found dead in Lake Tarpon days after going missing: PCSO

The Brief A missing 22-year-old boat dealership employee was found dead Sunday morning in Lake Tarpon following an extensive multi-agency search, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies began searching Friday evening after discovering an unoccupied 18-foot boat drifting near Juniper Bay in East Lake. Detectives said David Wilson Jr. vanished during a work-related test drive after making engine repairs on the vessel.



A 22-year-old Zephyrhills man who went missing Friday while test-driving a boat on Lake Tarpon was found dead Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Lake Tarpon missing boater search

What we know:

David Wilson Jr. was reported missing Friday evening after an unoccupied 18-foot Carolina Skiff was found drifting in Lake Tarpon near Juniper Bay, PCSO said.

According to detectives, deputies responded around 6:15 p.m. Friday to Lansbrook Lakefront Park at 3600 Lakefront Drive in East Lake after the boat was discovered without anyone aboard.

Investigators learned the boat had been undergoing engine repairs at Boat and Motor Supercenters at 36851 U.S. Highway 19 North in Palm Harbor.

Wilson, an employee at the business, had left aboard the boat around 5:15 p.m. for a test drive, but he did not return, according to the sheriff's office.

PREVIOUS: Search underway for missing man after boat found on Lake Tarpon: PCSO

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies began an aerial search of Lake Tarpon but were unable to locate Wilson.

Deputies with the Marine Unit continued searching throughout Friday and Saturday before suspending operations around 11 p.m. each night.

Deputies, along with East Lake Fire Rescue, Palm Harbor Fire Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, continued searching throughout Saturday but did not find Wilson.

Boater's body recovered

Dig deeper:

Recovery efforts resumed Sunday morning. Around 7:12 a.m., Wilson was located dead in Lake Tarpon, and his body was recovered from the water, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO said the incident appears to have been accidental.

Wilson's next of kin has been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Pinellas County medical examiner autopsy

What we don't know:

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.