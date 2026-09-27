1 dead, 2 rescued after RV catches fire in Pinellas Park yard: Police

The Brief Crews discovered a dead person inside a small RV camper after extinguishing a Sunday morning fire in Pinellas Park, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. Emergency crews rescued two people at the scene and treated them for no reported injuries, police said. Detectives and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the deadly blaze, which police said appears to have been accidental.



One person was found dead inside an RV after it caught fire Sunday in Pinellas Park, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Pinellas Park deadly RV fire

What we know:

Police responded shortly before 1:45 a.m. to 12313 Tree Street to help the Pinellas Park Fire Department with a fire.

Responding crews found a small RV camper parked in the yard on fire, according to police.

Police said two people were rescued and treated at the scene. No injuries were reported.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, a dead person was found inside the RV, police said.

Victims and cause of fire

What we don't know:

The person's identity has not been released as investigators work to notify next of kin.

Police said the fire appears to have been accidental. Investigators have not revealed what specific cause triggered the initial fire or where inside the RV the flames started.

State Fire Marshal investigation

What's next:

Detectives and the State Fire Marshal were called to investigate the fire.