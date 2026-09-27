Raprager Family Farms speaks on annual Fall Festival in Tampa Bay

The Brief Raprager Family Farms in Tampa Bay has officially opened its annual Fall Festival featuring pumpkins, farm animals and hayrides. The local small family farm is now open year-round with no admission fees outside its major seasonal festivals. Visitors can enjoy fall treats, live music and a giant dragon setup just in time for the Halloween season.



Raprager Family Farms is bringing the sights, sounds and flavors of autumn to Tampa Bay with its annual Fall Festival.

Autumn fun in Tampa Bay

What we know:

Raprager Family Farms has kicked off its annual Fall Festival, offering families access to hayrides, farm animals and pumpkin patches. The small family-owned farm has transitioned to year-round operations with free admission during non-festival periods.

Festival food and entertainment

What they're saying:

Operations Manager Kendall Rickert said the farm's market offers seasonal items like fresh apple cider donuts, farm-fresh eggs and pickles. Farm owner Justin Raprager noted that guests can also enjoy live entertainment, relax by a campfire or choose from food options like brisket mac and cheese, pancakes and breakfast burritos.

Spooky additions for October

What's next:

A giant dragon display has been added to the farm grounds ahead of October to kick off the Halloween season. Raprager expressed appreciation for the community's ongoing support of their small family-run operation.

Festival schedule and operating hours

By the numbers:

The festival runs on select dates through November. The farm welcomes visitors on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full details still emerging

What we don't know:

The total number of festival-goers during each season has not been announced.