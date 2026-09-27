Sarasota police: Venice man dead after motorcycle crash
SARASOTA, Fla. - A 51-year-old Venice man died following a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Sarasota on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota traffic crash crash
What we know:
Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive. Officers say a 51-year-old Venice man was driving a motorcycle southbound out of the traffic circle onto Bayfront Drive when he attempted to pass a vehicle.
Investigators believe the motorcyclist hit the vehicle he was trying to pass before crashing into a pole. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, cooperated with officers, and is not facing any charges, according to police.
Venice motorcyclist fatal injuries
Timeline:
After striking the pole, the motorcycle went into the roadway, causing a second adult male motorcyclist to crash. The second driver was not hurt and is not facing charges.
Police state the 51-year-old man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours, but all lanes have since reopened.
Police seek crash witnesses
What we don't know:
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Jason Frank at 941-263-6870 or email Jason.Frank@SarasotaFL.gov.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Sarasota Police Department.