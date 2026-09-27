Sarasota police: Venice man dead after motorcycle crash

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The Brief A 51-year-old Venice man died following a two-motorcycle crash near Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive on Sunday afternoon. Officers say the man hit a vehicle while trying to pass it exiting the traffic circle, then struck a pole. A second motorcyclist crashed after the first bike entered the roadway, but was not injured.



A 51-year-old Venice man died following a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Sarasota on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota traffic crash crash

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive. Officers say a 51-year-old Venice man was driving a motorcycle southbound out of the traffic circle onto Bayfront Drive when he attempted to pass a vehicle.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist hit the vehicle he was trying to pass before crashing into a pole. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, cooperated with officers, and is not facing any charges, according to police.

Venice motorcyclist fatal injuries

Timeline:

After striking the pole, the motorcycle went into the roadway, causing a second adult male motorcyclist to crash. The second driver was not hurt and is not facing charges.

Police state the 51-year-old man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours, but all lanes have since reopened.

Police seek crash witnesses

What we don't know:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Jason Frank at 941-263-6870 or email Jason.Frank@SarasotaFL.gov.