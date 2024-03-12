Stabbing suspect sought after Hernando County machete attack: ‘I don’t wanna go back to jail’

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of attacking his boyfriend with a machete after the victim confronted him about going through his text messages.

Deputies are searching for Douglas Albert Fullerton, 24, after they say he stabbed his live-in boyfriend on Monday night.

According to HCSO, the victim called 911 for help shortly after 11 p.m.

Deputies say they found the victim outside a neighbor’s home covered in what appeared to be blood, with a large laceration to the left side of his face.

The victim reportedly told investigators that he caught Fullerton going through his text messages and confronted him about it. That’s when, according to HCSO, Fullerton got a machete out of another room and swung it, hitting him in the face.

Deputies say the victim said he grabbed the blade so he wouldn’t be hit again, but Fullerton dropped the machete, grabbed a silver kitchen knife, and continued stabbing him. When the victim turned to run, he said he could feel the knife in his back.

Deputies are searching for Douglas Fullerton. Image is courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, the victim ran into a bathroom and called 911 as Fullerton yelled outside the door, "Tell them you got into an accident. I don’t wanna go back to jail."

Deputies say Fullerton chased the victim outside, but when he reached a nearby property, Fullerton was gone. The victim stayed at the neighboring property until deputies arrived.

He was taken to an area hospital with a deep laceration to his face, fractures to his facial bones, and minor cuts to his hands and back.

Deputies tried to find Fullerton with the help of K-9 and drone units but couldn’t locate him.

Fullerton is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He also has an active warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on Fullerton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tipsters can also submit a tip online at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.

