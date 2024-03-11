Winn-Dixie hazmat situation: 1 hospitalized, 4 evaluated for breathing issues at Hernando County supermarket

Five people suffered from breathing issues while visiting a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Hernando County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, first responders went to the Winn-Dixie located at 31100 Cortez Blvd in Ridge Manor around 5:45 p.m. after several people complained of breathing problems after inhaling some kind of gas/fumes.

The first crews to arrive at the supermarket asked for HazMat's response because they believed there was a potential gas leak.

The grocery store was evacuated and five people were treated for respiratory distress.

Hernando County Fire Rescue Hazmat went to a Winn Dixie on Sunday evening after five people reported breathing issues.

One person was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

HazMat techs say the gas or fumes were coming from batteries in a floor-cleaning machine. According to HCFR, one of the batteries was visibly swollen and gassing.

The floor cleaning machine was removed from the building and placed safely outside.

HCFR says this is a normal process that prevents batteries from catastrophic failure but is extremely dangerous when the batteries are stored indoors or in confined areas.

First responders said lead-acid batteries, which were related to this incident, release hydrogen gas which is both deadly and flammable/explosive in the correct concentrations.

The floor cleaning machine was removed from the building and placed safely outside.

The store reopened to customers around 8 p.m.

Four of the five who had breathing problems were evaluated at the scene but did not want to go to the hospital.

