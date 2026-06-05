Hernando County thrift shop finds real human skull in donation bin: HCSO

The Brief Hernando County sheriff's investigators need help identifying people who left a human skull at a Brooksville thrift store. Detectives want to speak with the individuals who dropped off the real skull at Jericho Ministries Thrift Store on Wiscon Road. Anyone with information about the May 16 incident should contact the sheriff's office immediately.



Hernando County sheriff's detectives are asking for help identifying the person or persons who dropped off a human skull at a Brooksville thrift store.

Thrift store donation

What we know:

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the individuals who left what may have been thought to be a novelty skull at the Jericho Ministries Thrift Store.

According to HCSO, the skull turned out to be real.

Investigators say the items were dropped off at the store, located on Wiscon Road in Brooksville, between approximately 11 a.m. and noon on May 16.

Detectives are trying to identify and speak with the people involved.

Mystery donation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity or gender of the person the skull belonged to.

Investigators have not released descriptions of the individuals who left the items or detailed what other objects were dropped off with the skull.

It remains unclear how the person died or how the individuals obtained the skull.

Contacting investigators

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chris Kraft at 352-797-3734.