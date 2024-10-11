Hernando residents along Withlacoochee River expected to see ‘historic’ flooding after Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Evacuation orders went into effect on Friday for Hernando County residents along the Withlacoochee River as emergency officials brace for "historic levels" of flooding after Hurricane Milton.

Hernando County officials said they are monitoring the Withlacoochee River at US 301 Trilby and Croom after the major storm moved across Florida this week. They said the river is beginning to flood, and it's expected to reach historic levels, exceeding major flood stage.

READ: How hurricane victims can get help from FEMA

Residents along the river seeking safe shelter are encouraged to arrive at their planned location immediately, officials said. Shelters should be used as a last resort, and residents should try and stay with family and friends.

However, the county said a public shelter is open for evacuees at the Enrichment Center, located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Boulevard in Brooksville.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: