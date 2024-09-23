Hernando schools to close Wednesday, Thursday ahead of tropical system

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hernando County schools will close along with district offices on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

Officials said they're preparing schools to serve as storm shelters for Hernando County residents as the tropical system is anticipated to strengthen before impacting the Bay Area.

According to the district, after-school activities will also be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as before and aftercare programs.

After more is known about the storm's impact on the community, officials said they'll decide whether schools will reopen on Friday.

