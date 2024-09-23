Hernando County declares state of emergency ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

Hernando County is under a state of emergency ahead of possible impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

County commissioners decided to declare a state of emergency because it gives Hernando County government the authority to "take action as needed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community."

This includes making emergency purchases, obtaining additional resources, renting equipment, hiring workers, utilizing volunteers, etc.

The local state of emergency will be in effect for seven days, or until rescinded.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSasntis declared a state of emergency for 41 counties, including Hernando County.

