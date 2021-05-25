Hernando schools to drop mask mandate at end of academic year

The last day of school will also be the last day of mandatory masks in Hernando County.

The school district announced today that Superintendent John Stratton recommended June 18 as the last day COVID-19 face coverings would be required for staff, students, and visitors. That's the final day of the 2020-2021 school year for the county.

The school board supported the change.

Face-coverings will not be required at 2021 graduation ceremonies which, the district noted, are all being held outdoors and as socially-distanced as possible.