Hernando woman seeking divorce killed by husband who then turned gun on himself: HCSO

The Brief Hernando County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide. Deputies say a woman who was seeking a divorce was shot and killed by her husband who then turned the gun on himself. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who is the victim of domestic violence or who knows someone who is the victim of domestic violence to reach out to 911 for emergencies, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 for non-urgent matters and the Dawn Center of Hernando County – 24 Hour Crisis Hotline at 352-686-8430.



The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, a man went to his father’s Spring Hill home on Dristol Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving a phone call from his dad’s employer saying he hadn’t show up to work.

READ: Pinellas County’s ‘Operation Snow Storm’ leads to 19 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, cash

Upon entering the home, deputies said the man found his father, Randall Bowman, and stepmother dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the bedroom.

Deputies say a gun was found lying next to Bowman.

The man said that the couple had ongoing marital issues and that it was known his stepmother was actively seeking a divorce.

Investigators say Bowman shot and killed his wife while she was lying in bed and then shot himself.

What you can do:

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who is the victim of domestic violence or who knows someone who is the victim of domestic violence to reach out to 911 for emergencies, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 for non-urgent matters and the Dawn Center of Hernando County – 24 Hour Crisis Hotline at 352-686-8430 or https://www.domesticshelters.org/.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: