Pinellas County deputies make several arrests in large-scale drug operation bust

Several people have been arrested in connection with a large-scale drug operation in Pinellas County.

Few details have been released, but the sheriff’s office has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. to provide more information on ‘Operation Snow Storm."

This story is being updated.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: