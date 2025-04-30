Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas County deputies make several arrests in large-scale drug operation bust

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 30, 2025 2:12pm EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Several people have been arrested in connection with a large-scale drug operation in Pinellas County

Few details have been released, but the sheriff’s office has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. to provide more information on ‘Operation Snow Storm."

This story is being updated. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Pinellas CountyCrime and Public Safety