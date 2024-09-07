Invest 91L has high chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico

There is now a high chance of development for an area of low pressure (Invest 91L) that has formed over the Bay of Campeche.

Most of our weather models show the disturbance organizing into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northward. This would likely occur by the beginning/middle of next week. The western Gulf of Mexico coast should closely monitor the progress of this disturbance.

Early model plots indicate that Eastern Mexico, Louisiana, and Texas are all possible locations for landfall if this forms. However, these are the first plots generated for Invest 91L and strength/track forecasts are subject to change.

The next name on our list would be Francine.

There are two additional areas in the central Tropical Atlantic being monitored for formation. Each of these is over 2,500 miles away from Florida’s coastline. Neither would pose any immediate threat to land.

