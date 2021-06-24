High-rise condo partially collapses near Miami Beach; search and rescue underway

article

A multi-story condo in South Florida has partially collapsed, prompting a massive response from law enforcement early Thursday morning. Authorities say search-and-rescue efforts are underway.

There is no word yet on injuries or deaths. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, more than 80 units have responded to the collapse at Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, north of Miami Beach. It occurred around 2 a.m.

WTVJ reports firefighters were seen pulling a boy from the rubble and placing him on a stretcher.

Credit: Felipe Menezes

Witnesses in the building nearby were told to evacuate.

Footage from the scene shows a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble. As of now, it’s unclear how many people were inside the building when it occurred.

The cause of the partial collapse remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

