High tide nearly sinks parked car along Courtney Campbell Causeway

The Clearwater Police Department is reminding people to pay attention to signs and barriers after someone came back from a walk and found half of their car underwater.

It happened Saturday morning along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Police say someone parked their car in a habitat restoration area, despite do not enter signs, and went for a walk. While the person was walking, the tide came in and the high water, making it impossible to drive the car away.

In a post on Facebook, CPD said that a tow truck would have to wait until low tide late Saturday afternoon to remove the partially submerged vehicle.

