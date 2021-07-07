Expand / Collapse search
High tide, winds close portion of Bayshore Bloulevard

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
South Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - North Bayshore Blvd. closed between S. Rome Ave. and W. Swann Ave. Wednesday afternoon due to potential flooding from high tide and high winds from Elsa, according to the Tampa Police Department. 

Bayshore is one of the areas officials always watch very closely, along with Dale Mabry and South Tampa, the areas that often flood when it rains. However, the flood-prone street was relatively dry Tuesday night ahead of Hurricane Elsa. The road was also dry shortly after noon on Wednesday but police closed it as a precaution. 

Police do not know how long Bayshore Blvd. will be closed. Check back for updates.

