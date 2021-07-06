Low-lying South Tampa awaits possible Elsa flooding

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:47 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 PM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:42 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:09 PM EDT until SAT 1:09 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 5:30 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:35 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:51 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County

Low-lying South Tampa awaits possible Elsa flooding

By
Published 
South Tampa
FOX 13 News

Bayshore residents brace for wind and rain from Elsa

Evan Axelbank reports

TAMPA, Fla. - Flood-prone Bayshore Boulevard was relatively dry Tuesday night ahead of Hurricane Elsa, though the worst of the rain and storm surge was expected to come overnight.

Forecasters say 3 to 5 feet of storm surge is possible along the state’s west coast, including the shores of Tampa Bay.

Mayor Castor is watching the storm from the city of Tampa’s emergency operations center just north of downtown. All of the senior city staff and department heads will be there all night.

Bayshore is one of the areas officials always watch very closely, along with Dale Mabry and South Tampa, the areas that often flood when it rains.

