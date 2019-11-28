Higher tree prices won't dampen most shoppers' Christmas spirit

It’s here. Thanksgiving marks the official start of the holiday season, which means that many of us will soon be on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree.

“We probably want a tall one because we have a two-story house,” Feona Pazhuka told FOX 13 while she was shopping at Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot in Brandon with her mom.

Whether you’re looking for that massive tree with a wow factor that will knock your friends and relatives’ socks off, or just a simple Charlie Brown special, you’re probably going to pay more for it this year.

Nationwide, Christmas tree prices are increasing 15 to 20 percent because of several factors.

Many growers are planting alternative crops that are more lucrative. Transportation costs are going up. Along with that, it has been a hot summer -- not perfect growing conditions for cold-weather trees.

As a result, there are also fewer trees for sale this season.

But for die-hard fans of live trees, none of that is going to convince them to go without.

“Christmas is only once a year,” Pazhuka said. “So I don’t think that would affect me.”

“So you’re still going to go for it?” we asked.

“I would go for it regardless,” she responded without hesitation.