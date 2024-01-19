3 injured in plane crash in Highlands County; FAA investigating

article

A plane crashed into a field in Highlands County on Friday evening, according to authorities.

Highlands County Fire Rescue reported six people were flying in a plane when it crashed in a remote area of Lorida near Sebring.

All six of the occupants survived, but two were taken to local hospitals, and the pilot was airlifted to a regional trauma center. All six passengers were alert, including the three who were injured.

The scene has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash, according to fire rescue.