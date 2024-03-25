19-year-old arrested in connection to Highlands County hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead: FHP

A Sebring teenager was arrested over the weekend in connection to a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead in Highlands County, according to authorities.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a bicyclist was struck and killed on Ponce Deleon Boulevard in Sebring on Sunday. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver fled in a sedan.

The FHP Traffic Homicide Unit later located and impounded the hit-and-run vehicle, a Chevy Malibu at a condo in Sebring.

Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers also located and arrested the driver of the sedan, Tavarrius D. Hilton, 19, of Sebring. He was charged with leaving the scene with death and booked into the Highlands County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.