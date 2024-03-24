Tampa Pride Parade and Festival: Thousands of attendees despite triple shooting in Ybor City

Thousands of people attended the Tampa Pride Parade on Saturday afternoon despite a triple shooting in Ybor City just hours prior.

21-year-old Sunny Wallace was arrested for attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and more after he allegedly got into an argument with a group in a parking garage on E 5th Ave around 3 a.m. Saturday. Wallace is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting three men, who are expected to survive.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said officers were just around the corner when it happened and responded quickly.

He said, "It didn’t go that easy though. The officers were actually putting themselves in danger as the subject was coming down the driveway of the garage, diverted and actually drove the car towards one of my officers."

The officer safely got out of the way. Wallace was then arrested.

Ahead of the Tampa Pride Parade, Chief Bercaw said TPD brought in officers from St. Pete, Plant City, and HCSO deputies to assist in monitoring the area.

"There will be an officer everywhere you turn," shared Bercaw.

Morgan Squires said he didn't feel apprehension bringing his family to the parade.

"We’re safe. We’ve seen police everywhere. We know we’re safe." he said. "We have to show people that we’re not going to be silenced. The people we love aren’t going to be silenced. We’re not going to be hidden away."

Bercaw also shared the timeless message, "No matter what, there’s only 1,000 police officers in Tampa. There are 400,000 citizens We need the community’s help. If you see something, say something."

