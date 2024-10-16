Hillsborough County expands debris hauling teams after Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County is speeding up the long process of debris pickup by hiring additional contractors.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton impacted Florida’s western coast over a two-week period, leaving a major mess behind.

According to FOX 13’s Evan Axelbank , Hurricane Milton created nearly 5 million cubic yards of debris. Hillsborough County announced Tuesday that it would be hiring additional debris collectors to help haul yard waste, tree debris, and construction and demolition debris.

READ MORE: 'I'm trying to be patient': Hillsborough County residents wait for debris left collection

Hillsborough County says the additional debris collector teams "are equipped with trailers that will double their collection capacity and allow more than 60,000 cubic yards or 4,600 dump trucks to be collected each day."

The county also announced that starting Wednesday, Oct. 16, residents can now bag small twigs for residential curbside pickup and have extended sites for people to self-haul debris to be open 24 hours a day.

Self-hauling debris sites:

Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility6209 County Road 579, Seffner, FL 33584 (temporary entrance on Taylor Road)

6209 County Road 579, Seffner, FL 33584 (temporary entrance on Taylor Road)

Hillsborough County's Resource Recovery Facility350 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa, FL 33619, any time day or night.

350 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa, FL 33619, any time day or night.

READ MORE: Hurricane Relief Warriors help clean up damaged homes across Tampa Bay area

Hillsborough County residents seeking more information on debris collection after Hurricane Milton or Hurricane Milton recovery efforts can visit HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert .

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: