Veterans Day ceremony held at Veteran's Memorial Park in Hillsborough County

The Brief Speakers call for veterans to engage in the future of the nation. A retired general says veterans should be thanked for sacrifice as well as service. Weather played a role in the smaller crowd size for Tuesday's ceremony.



Keynote speakers at the 61st annual Veterans Day Tribute encouraged veterans to work for the good of the country and encouraged young people to consider military service.

What we know:

Army Veteran Paul Huszar, a former Dean of the U.S. Army Engineer School, told the audience that World War II veterans started businesses and helped build the nation.

He called on veterans to become entrepreneurs and engage in the civilian economy. Retired Army Brigadier General Remo Butler said young people should consider the military for learning, travel, and other benefits.

Timeline:

The program was held at Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum at 3602 U.S. 301 North Tampa 33619. Monuments and exhibits are open to the public.