Hillsborough County to close some fire stations ahead of Hurricane Milton
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Fire Rescue will close fire stations in evacuation Zones A and B on Wednesday morning in preparation for Hurricane Milton.
According to the announcement on Facebook, the stations closing include:
- #15 Palm River
- #17 Ruskin
- #20 West Hillsborough
- #29 Apollo Beach
- #31 Town n' Country
- #35 Westchase
- #39 Tampa Shores.
HCFR said all personnel and vehicles will relocate to other nearby stations and continue responding to emergency calls.
