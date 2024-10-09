Hillsborough County to close some fire stations ahead of Hurricane Milton

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
7
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Hardee County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:15 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, DeSoto County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hillsborough County to close some fire stations ahead of Hurricane Milton

By
Published  October 9, 2024
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Fire Rescue will close fire stations in evacuation Zones A and B on Wednesday morning in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

According to the announcement on Facebook, the stations closing include:

  • #15 Palm River
  • #17 Ruskin
  • #20 West Hillsborough
  • #29 Apollo Beach
  • #31 Town n' Country
  • #35 Westchase
  • #39 Tampa Shores.

HCFR said all personnel and vehicles will relocate to other nearby stations and continue responding to emergency calls.

