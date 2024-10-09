Hillsborough County to close some fire stations ahead of Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue will close fire stations in evacuation Zones A and B on Wednesday morning in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

According to the announcement on Facebook, the stations closing include:

#15 Palm River

#17 Ruskin

#20 West Hillsborough

#29 Apollo Beach

#31 Town n' Country

#35 Westchase

#39 Tampa Shores.

HCFR said all personnel and vehicles will relocate to other nearby stations and continue responding to emergency calls.

