Hope Florida program under fire as Gov. DeSantis pushes for it to become state law

Governor Ron DeSantis touts the Hope Florida program as conservative public assistance reform.

It’s facing new heat from legislators who want to know where its money is and who it is helping.

And this all comes as First Lady Casey DeSantis is considering a run for governor herself.

The backstory:

Casey DeSantis frequently travels the state holding press conferences touting Hope Florida's mission and success.

She says it saves taxpayers money and makes Floridians self-sufficient by giving people direct access to needed services.

A State House committee , however, is looking for proof of the work done and found its financial papers are lacking, including why a $10 million contribution was not disclosed.

Last July, Casey DeSantis visited Tampa to hand out checks to 13 churches that were enlisted to help people through her program.

"I think a lot of you will be happy to see what you've received," Casey DeSantis said just before handing out checks between $25,000 and $50,000.

She gave out $375,000 in what the governor's office called private funds. State lawmakers would like to see the receipts of how her governmental non-profit works.

Big picture view:

Where does the money come from? How did DeSantis decide on those 13 churches? How was that money used, and did it achieve anything?

"I can't get direct answers as to exactly how Hope Florida is operating or providing any services to Floridians," said State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-Pensacola) during a house committee hearing on Wednesday.

The governor is trying to codify the program into state law, which led to a house analysis that hits Hope Florida, which sits under DCF, for not meeting eight legal requirements.

These requirements include the program's results, future fiscal plans, receipts of tax returns and funding sources.

The governor says they've weaned 30,000 off public assistance and that their 150 ‘Hope Navigators’ – stationed throughout the state - have assisted 150,000 Floridians.

"I asked for specific examples of how these individuals were actually impacted," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando). "How were they weaned off social services because of something that you did? And I was provided with no data."

The backstory:

State lawmakers are livid over a settlement between health care company Centene and the state's Medicaid administrator, AHCA.

The state received $57 million, but there was a separate requirement for a $10 million donation to Hope Florida.

"I have to believe that all Ts were crossed, Is dotted, to ensure the authority was there," said AHCA secretary Shevaun Harris.

Andrade then asked, "But you can't help us understand as the policymakers exactly how this was justified, and we have no record of how this money was sent?"

"Mr. Chair, we're happy to provide you a copy of the settlement agreement," Harris responded.

The governor insists it went to its charity foundation, not the program itself. He says house Republican leaders are using this as an excuse to batter him and his wife politically, as she considers a run for governor.

"When you do settlements, you can try to get as much money as you can, but this was in addition to what they were getting. This is kind of like a cherry on top where they agreed to make an additional contribution," said Gov. DeSantis during a press conference in Miami on Thursday.

The governor has accused house leaders of leaking information to what he calls liberal media outlets and seems to be arguing this is a renewal of their battles with him over immigration and tax relief.

